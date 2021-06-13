Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in Vicor were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.