Alan Stubbs has urged the Celtic board to ensure that Ange Postecoglou is given 100% authority on his backroom team. In some of Celtic’s more recent managerial appointments, the club has intervened with regards to who works alongside their main man. Ronny Deila was given John Collins as his assistant and John Kennedy for a first-team coach. Kennedy was then given to Neil Lennon as his second-in-command back in 2019 too. Lennon recently had an interview with the Times, where he claimed he didn’t get to bring in the backroom staff he would’ve liked.