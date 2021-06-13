Cancel
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $824,000 Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

By Eileen French
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

