State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $824,000 Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crocs were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).