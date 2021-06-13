Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 228.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.com-unik.info