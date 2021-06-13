Cancel
Stocks

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $519,600.00 in Stock

By Cynthia Vaughn
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

