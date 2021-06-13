State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $775,000 Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company's stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.