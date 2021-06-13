TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ATD.B has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.93.