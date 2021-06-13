Insider Selling: Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO Sells $1,084,500.00 in Stock
Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.www.com-unik.info