$660.37 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report sales of $660.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Copart's earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $612.38 million. Copart posted sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.