American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,003.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

www.com-unik.info
