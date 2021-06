Companies that are financially healthy and reinvesting their earnings for future growth. As the stock market continues to reach new highs, it might be a good time for investors capitalizing on momentum to harvest at least some of those gains and move into “safer” stocks. This can enhance the downside protection in your portfolio by reducing solvency and liquidity risks. Morningstar has created a factor based on a quantitative health score to make it easier to determine whether a company is in good financial health. The methodology ranks companies on the likelihood that they will tumble into financial distress by using measures of leverage to estimate a firm’s “distance to default.”