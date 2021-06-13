Cancel
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

By Cynthia Vaughn
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

