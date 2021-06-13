Cancel
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,070 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

By Cynthia Vaughn
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

#Cdlx#Bnp Paribas#Cdlx#Blair William#Il#Swiss National Bank#Cardlytics Inc#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo Company#Cfo
