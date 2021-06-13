BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,070 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.