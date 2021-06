CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.