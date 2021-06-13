Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 122.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,651 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.