The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.
American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.'s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.