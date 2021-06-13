Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

By Jared Coughlin
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

www.com-unik.info
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcs#Us Bancorp#Sec#Us Bancorp De#Citigroup Inc#Zacks Investment Research#Nyse Tcs#Inc#Elfa#Custom Closets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch Sells 31,585 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $1,014,826.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,518,134.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Financial ReportsWKRB News

$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Sells 10,906 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketscom-unik.info

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 115.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,904 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,552 Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Other hedge funds also recently modified their...
Marketscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $328,000 Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

-$0.02 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.14). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
StocksWKRB News

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $204,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Several other institutional investors have...
StocksWKRB News

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Mihai Strusievici sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.45, for a total value of C$71,723.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,756.80.
Stockscom-unik.info

Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 978 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstickerreport.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 934.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockscom-unik.info

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $263,000 Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.