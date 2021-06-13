The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,361 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.