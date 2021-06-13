Cancel
Stocks

Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 6,402 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

By Trent Williams
com-unik.info
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 406 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. OTCMKTS VLOWY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. 552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.
FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) Shares Up 0.8%

FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:QMAR) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. 11,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 20,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,260 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,937 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper Sells 837 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TRTX opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
Insider Selling: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,507.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Buys 1,184 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
$2.77 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker Sells 47,500 Shares

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $933,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $13.10. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 377 shares traded. Several analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater...
Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shares of MFNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.08. 56,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,387. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 341.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.1%.
Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million. A number of research firms have recently issued reports on...
Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 244 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.