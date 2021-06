In the final round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Dustin Johnson hits his 137-yard wedge to 5 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 13th hole. Dustin Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 10th at 8 under; Garrick Higgo is in 1st at 11 under; Chesson Hadley, Tyrrell Hatton, Hudson Swafford, Jhonattan Vegas, Doc Redman, and Bo Van Pelt are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Ryan Armour and David Lipsky are tied for 8th at 9 under.