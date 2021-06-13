Rangers' Kolby Allard: Blanks Dodgers
Allard (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing no runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Allard delivered his best start of the season against a quality opponent in this one, only encountering trouble in the fourth when he loaded the bases with two outs, but he I nduced a Zach McKinstry ground out to kill the threat. The 2015 first-round pick has now allowed four runs in 14 innings over his last three appearances, all starts, and owns an impressive 2.91 ERA.www.cbssports.com