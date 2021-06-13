Cancel
Rangers' Kolby Allard: Blanks Dodgers

 10 days ago

Allard (2-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 12-1 victory over the Dodgers, allowing no runs on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings. Allard delivered his best start of the season against a quality opponent in this one, only encountering trouble in the fourth when he loaded the bases with two outs, but he I nduced a Zach McKinstry ground out to kill the threat. The 2015 first-round pick has now allowed four runs in 14 innings over his last three appearances, all starts, and owns an impressive 2.91 ERA.

Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw: Dominates Rangers

Kershaw (8-5) picked up the win in Friday's 12-1 victory over Texas, pitching six innings and allowing an unearned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and zero walks. Kershaw flashed his trademark skills in this one with three times as many strikeouts as baserunners for his eighth quality start in 14 turns this season. The only hiccup occurred in the sixth inning when Kershaw allowed an unearned run after a Gavin Lux error extended the inning, but the southpaw was otherwise in total control all game. He's slated to take the mound next Wednesday versus Philadelphia.
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

The Texas Rangers (24-39) open a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25) Friday night. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Mike Foltynewicz is...
Exploring Kolby Allard’s early success

Kolby Allard wasn’t supposed to be on the Texas Rangers’ major league roster right now. He wasn’t supposed to make the Opening Day roster. Allard was optioned to AAA Round Rock just about a week before Opening Day, which is not something that happens to a player expected to be on the Opening Day roster. He was literally the 26th — and last — player to be announced as having made the Opening Day roster, the announcement literally coming the morning of Opening Day. His making the team owed a lot to Joely Rodriguez needing to start the season on the injured list, and the decision to have Brett Martin start the season on the injured list, despite his having pitched in several games the final week of camp. I suspect the Rangers were also scouring the waiver wire at the end of camp, looking at pitchers who were potentially going to be available for cash considerations or the like that teams didn’t have room for, and if someone the Rangers liked enough to take a flyer on had come available, Allard likely wouldn’t have made the roster.
Rangers vs. Dodgers MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Los Angeles Dodgers have hit a soft spot in the schedule and appear to be taking advantage, entering a series against the last place Texas Rangers with an LA three-game winning streak, courtesy of a series against the last place Pittsburgh Pirates. Let’s try to find the value in this one to make a play at online betting sites.
OVER Preferable to Heavy Chalk as Dodgers Entertain Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight games against Texas, including a 3-0 record in their last three home games against the Rangers. The Dodgers will try to continue their winning ways against Texas when they start up a three-game series Friday night in Los Angeles. Opening...
Dodgers' daunting rotation a challenge for visiting Rangers

Fresh off doing his former club a favor, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward will return to his hometown looking to cause problems for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game series Friday. Woodward's Rangers defeated the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday to complete...
Dodgers Host Last Place Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home to face the Texas Rangers in their second straight series against a last-place team. The Dodgers swept the Pittsburgh Pirates, with a 6-3 win yesterday after the game was called in the eighth inning due to rain. The win marked the 13th straight win for the Dodgers against the Pirates.
Rangers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Andy Burns Makes Team Debut

After routing the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to five games and take another series. Trevor Bauer takes the mound in his 14th start of the season and he’ll work to improve upon his most recent outing against the Atlanta Braves. Through six innings his last time out, Bauer allowed three runs on a season-high six hits. He tied a season high with four walks.
Dodgers' early homer barrage buries Rangers

Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux hit home runs in a six-run first inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers went deep five times on the way to a 12-1 victory over the visiting Texas Rangers on Friday. The Rangers lost their 16th consecutive road game to match a franchise...
Desperate for a road win, Rangers take on Dodgers

Expected to add some punch off the bench and be a vocal leader for a club trying to repeat as World Series champion, Albert Pujols has been so much more for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols had a home run among his two hits Friday and is expected to be in the starting lineup Saturday night in themiddle game of a three-game series against the visiting Texas Rangers. The Dodgers had five home runs in total during a 12-1 victory over Rangers on Friday.
Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Hammered by Dodgers

Foltynewicz (1-7) took the loss in Friday's 12-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with one strikeout in 2.2 innings. Los Angeles jumped on Foltynewicz early with six runs in the first inning, and he was removed with...
Dodgers’ day of tough news gets worse with blowout loss to Texas Rangers

(Alex Gallardo / Associated Press) The Dodgers were having an up-and-down day Saturday, even before their interleague game with the Texas Rangers. Just as Cody Bellinger was set to return to the lineup Sunday, the team announced that infielder Max Muncy was put on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain.
Dodgers are overwhelming favorites over the Rangers in their series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -345 moneyline favorites in tonight’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. You know a team is a heavy favorite, when even their -1.5 runline is juiced to -140 at many sportsbooks. The Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound, who is looking to improve upon his 3-2 record and 3.55 ERA at Dodger Stadium this season. Amazingly, the 14-year veteran has faced the Rangers just one other time back in 2015. He is opposed by Texas’s Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers. Los Angeles enters this series on a three-game winning streak, while Texas is coming off a win of their own, but is just 2-8 in their last ten games. The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Rangers.
Kershaw rebounds, Dodgers go deep 5 times in rout of Rangers

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts got everything he had hoped for. Clayton Kershaw bounced back from two bad outings with six sharp innings Friday night, and Gavin Lux drove in four runs and hit one of five homers as Los Angeles routed the Texas Rangers 12-1. But Roberts' joy after the...
Recap: Dodgers Offense Goes Quiet In Loss To Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 12-1 loss to the Texas Rangers, who picked up their first road win since May 6. The Rangers went into play Saturday night having lost 16 consecutive road games. A Mookie Betts error on a fly ball to...
Bauer expected to start as Dodgers host the Rangers

Texas Rangers (24-40, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-25, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (6-4, 2.41 ERA, .89 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -324, Rangers +264; over/under is 7...
Walker Buehler notches another win as Dodgers beat Rangers

LOS ANGELES >> There is no such thing as a sure thing, be assured. But Walker Buehler taking the ball for six innings or more and not taking a loss has become routine. Buehler gave the Dodgers six scoreless innings Sunday afternoon as they beat the Texas Rangers 5-3. Buehler...
Rangers, streaking Kiner-Falefa set for matchup with Dodgers

LINE: Dodgers -259, Rangers +217; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The Dodgers are 20-11 on their home turf. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .242 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .281.
Mookie Betts homers as Dodgers hold off Rangers

Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings and Mookie Betts hit a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers held on to earn a 5-3 victory on Sunday over the visiting Texas Rangers. Zach McKinstry went 3-for-3 and hit a two-run double in a three-run third inning as the Dodgers won...