PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Four outs from breaking the losing streak and a grand slam in the bottom of the 8th by Mike Yastrzemski into McCovey Cove proved to be too much for the Diamondbacks, as they fell to the Giants, 9-8. The Diamondbacks dropped their 21st straight road loss, and it is the third-longest road losing streak in MLB history. The record holders are the 1963 Mets and 1943 Athletics, who each lost 22 games. If the Diamondbacks fall to the Giants again today, they could tie the record that has stood for nearly 60 years.