Phillies' Jean Segura: Delivers another walk-off knock

Segura went 3-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Segura extended the Phillies' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single off Nestor Cortes in the fourth inning. After the bullpen stumbled to allow the Yankees to force extra innings, Segura was able to deliver his second walk-off hit in the past three games with a run-scoring infield single in the 10th inning. Segura has enjoyed a resurgent campaign through 46 games played this season, posting a .329/.381/.457 slash line across 189 plate appearances.