Phillies' Jean Segura: Delivers another walk-off knock

 10 days ago

Segura went 3-for-6 with two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Segura extended the Phillies' lead to 5-2 with an RBI single off Nestor Cortes in the fourth inning. After the bullpen stumbled to allow the Yankees to force extra innings, Segura was able to deliver his second walk-off hit in the past three games with a run-scoring infield single in the 10th inning. Segura has enjoyed a resurgent campaign through 46 games played this season, posting a .329/.381/.457 slash line across 189 plate appearances.

MLB Trade Rumors

Phillies' Jean Segura leaves game due to groin injury

Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers was a particularly tough night for the Phillies, due to injuries to both Bryce Harper and Jean Segura. Harper left the game in the fourth inning due to lower back tightness, while Segura came up limping after beating out a grounder to first base in the ninth. Segura was replaced for pinch-runner Andrew Knapp, as the backup catcher was the last man remaining on Philadelphia’s bench after Harper’s injury and other in-game substitutions.
Jean Segura starting for Phillies against Atlanta

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Drew Smyly and the Atlanta Braves. Segura will bat second and return to second base over Brad Miller following a couple days of rest. Rhys Hoskins will bat third, followed by Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto.
Phillies walk off twice vs. Braves

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 Thursday afternoon. Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it, and...
Walk it off 2 times: Phillies rally for another dramatic win over Braves

Jean Segura slowly jogged around first and watched Odubel Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run before another walkoff celebration began for the Philadelphia Phillies. Segura’s two-run single high off the left-field fence in the 10th inning gave the Phillies a 4-3 comeback win over the Atlanta...
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Should Jean Segura make the All-Star Game?

When it comes to the Philadelphia Phillies and All-Star Game nominations, there are a few players who typically standout compared to the rest. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, and even Rhys Hoskins. This trio of fan-favorites have dominated the fan vote-in process, with Realmuto the recipient of the Phillies nomination the past two seasons.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies avoid disaster vs. Yankees, win on walk-off yet again

Final Score: Phillies 8, Yankees 7 (10 innings) Citizens Bank Park welcomed its largest crowd since Sept. 15 2019 Saturday, as 38,450 fans showed up for the Philadelphia Phillies-New York Yankees interleague clash. We could spend time trying to estimate what percentage of the fans at the game were rooting...
Reuters

Phillies top Yanks in 10 for third straight walk off

Jean Segura hit a walk-off infield single in the bottom of the 10th inning to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to an 8-7 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday. It was the third straight walk-off win for the Phillies and the second consecutive for Segura, who had three hits.
Phillies place Jean Segura on IL, Bryce Harper day-to-day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without second baseman Jean Segura for at least three weeks with a Grade 1 left groin strain, while slugger Bryce Harper is day to day with lower back tightness after both were injured Tuesday. Segura was added to the 10-day injured...
Phillies' Jean Segura: Set to miss time with groin issue

Manager Joe Girardi said after Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers that Segura was removed in the ninth inning due to a left groin strain, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. "I'm not so confident that's day to day," Girardi said, regarding Segura's injury. Beyond ruling Segura out for Wednesday's series...
Phillies' Jean Segura: Could miss three weeks

Segura (groin) is nursing a Grade 1 strain to his left groin and may miss as many as three weeks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Segura's absence was already a big blow to the Phillies, but confirmation he'll likely miss a few weeks is especially crushing. Nick Maton, Brad Miller and Luke Williams will be tasked with filling in at second base while Segura recovers.
FanSided

Phillies: 3 players most likely to be gone by trade deadline

Three Phillies who are most likely to be dealt by the July 30 trade deadline. Entering Friday’s series opener between the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park, the Joe Girardi-led squad sits in third place in the National League East. Three games under .500 (26-29) and four...
FanSided

Phillies: Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura have become an elite 1-2 punch

Back over .500 for the first time since May 20th, the Philadelphia Phillies have to be feeling pretty good with themselves considering how things have transpired over the past week or so. They’re winners of three straight series, they record three straight walk-off victories heading into the weekend, and they put up a combined total of 15 runs against the New York Yankees.
Phillies Nation Podcast: Can the Phillies bats survive Segura’s injury?

Phillies Nation Assistant Editorial Director Jonny Heller and Staff Writer Ty Daubert are back with another episode of the Phillies Nation Podcast. On this episode, Jonny and Ty talk about the impact of Jean Segura’s groin injury, Zack Wheeler’s dominance, and what the Phillies need to do to beat Gape Kapler’s San Francisco Giants in their upcoming series.