Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Pops 10th homer

Bradley went 2-for-3 with a home run, two additional RBI and two walks in Friday's win over the Mariners. Bradley launched his second long ball of the season off Justin Dunn in the second inning, and he also reached base in four of his five plate appearances. The 25-year-old made his season debut earlier this month and while the sample size is small, the results are encouraging -- he's recorded six hits across 13 at-bats, homering twice and racking up six RBI and five runs scored in that span.