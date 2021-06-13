Cancel
MLB

Indians' Cesar Hernandez: Pops 10th homer

 10 days ago

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Seattle. Hernandez sparked Cleveland's late rally, getting his team on the board with an eighth-inning solo shot. In the 10th, he scored the game-winning run on an error. The second baseman is slashing just .217/.299/.391 with 10 homers, 21 RBI and 37 runs scored through 264 plate appearances. Those certainly aren't standard numbers for a leadoff hitter, but that's the role he fills for Cleveland.

