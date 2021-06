But on a night when Crawford set the Giants' franchise record for games played at the shortstop position, the Bay Area native reminded fans that he's the best player on the team with the best record in the major leagues. With a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning and a three-run home run to break Tuesday's game open in the ninth inning, Crawford led the Giants to a 9-4 victory over the Rangers with another performance that showed why he's ranked among the most valuable players in the majors th...