Ankeny, IA

Grandma reads bedtime stories to hundreds of fans on Facebook

By Tisia Muzinga
WCVB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny, Iowa, grandma is gaining attention online for her virtual bedtime stories. Grandma Bette goes through her favorite children's books scattered in her living room with colorful stuffed animals to set up the stage. She finally picks the perfect tale to read to her fans at...

www.wcvb.com
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
#Bedtime Stories#Bedtime Story#Stuffed Animals
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
