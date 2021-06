Almost everything worked as it should have in a St. Louis jury’s conviction of a former St. Ann police detective who hospitalized a detainee by kicking him repeatedly while the detainee was prone on the pavement. Four other police officers testified for the prosecution, as they should always do after witnessing such abuse, and the jury came to the right conclusion after viewing video that captured the egregious conduct. But the internal investigation by St. Ann police initially cleared Detective Ellis C. Brown III. And Brown’s past history of violence as a St. Louis city cop should probably have kept him off of the police force to begin with.