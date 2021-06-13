Local groups collaborate on VOREC grant for bridge over Mill Brook
A collaborative of local recreation organizations and others, led by the Mad River Valley Recreation District, is putting together a grant application for a $500,000 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant (VOREC) to construct a trail hub and information kiosk behind the Localfolk Smokehouse on Route 17 as well as a bridge over the Mill Brook that will connect to the trails in the Howe Block of the Camel’s Hump State Forest.www.valleyreporter.com