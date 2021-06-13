Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Waitsfield, VT

Local groups collaborate on VOREC grant for bridge over Mill Brook

By The Village
The Valley Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collaborative of local recreation organizations and others, led by the Mad River Valley Recreation District, is putting together a grant application for a $500,000 Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative grant (VOREC) to construct a trail hub and information kiosk behind the Localfolk Smokehouse on Route 17 as well as a bridge over the Mill Brook that will connect to the trails in the Howe Block of the Camel’s Hump State Forest.

www.valleyreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Government
Waitsfield, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
City
Waitsfield, VT
City
Rochester, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Rec#Camel#Hump State Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
Houston, TXPosted by
Fox News

Houston hospital: 153 employees who refused vaccine have either quit or been fired

A total of 153 employees at Houston Methodist who have refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 have either resigned or been fired, according to a report. Fox 26 Houston reported that a spokesperson from the hospital said these employees were out of the 178 who were suspended after the June deadline. The hospital told the station that employees who became compliant during the suspension period "returned to work the next day after they became compliant."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. seizes Iranian state-linked news sites

U.S. authorities seized a range of Iran's state-linked news website domains they accused of spreading "disinformation" on Tuesday, the Justice Department announced in a press release Tuesday, a move that appeared to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries. Three dozen websites were...