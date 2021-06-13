Cancel
Rugby World Premiership Team of the Year

By Alan Pearey
rugbyworld.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dull rugby played by England last winter seems an eon ago. This year’s Gallagher Premiership has been exhilarating, with the top four scoring 321 tries between them. After the dust settled on round 22, Bristol and Exeter had secured the home semi-final berths, against Harlequins and Sale respectively. Northampton, Leicester, Bath and Wasps qualified for the Champions Cup. And Worcester finished bottom after only one on-field win – three came courtesy of Covid – but will be part of a 13-team Premiership next season.

