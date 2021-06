By Joe Battaglia >> Look at the lives of successful men and women in the worlds of media, entertainment, and professional sports — including Joe Girardi, Gretchen Carlson, Michael Franzese, Darryl Strawberry and more. We see that whether they were hurt or helped by the choices of their fathers, they have chosen to learn from their past and portray exemplary qualities like courage, honor, joy, authenticity, and integrity to make them the role models they are today. True fatherhood makes a difference in the lives of children. All of us want to, or yearn to, shout out, “That’s my Dad!”