It’s too soon to end lockdown. But give us the best route to early freedom – Covid passports

Further lockdowns could be necessary this winter, an expert has warned, as thousands more over-18s queue outside vaccine centres.Dr Susan Hopkins, director for Covid-19 at Public Health England, told The Andrew Marr Show: “We may have to do further lockdowns this winter, I can't predict the future – it really depends on whether the hospitals start to become overwhelmed at some point.”However, she stressed that people wouldn’t normally be put into lockdown for severe cases of influenza – and that the country needs to move to a situation where people can “live with this”.The scientist’s comments came as thousands...