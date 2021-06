The name Jacob Clynick recently began doing the rounds of Twitter’s COVID-19 vaccine community. The Michigan boy was only 13 when he passed away in June 2021, a few days after getting his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a family member. Now his relative is raising concerns and questions about the risks and very little information available concerning the effects of COVID-19 vaccines on children. Social media users are asking, who is Jacob Clynick and what happened to him? We reveal why Jacob Clynick’s name has gone viral on social media here.