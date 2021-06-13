State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com