State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.