Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Ameritas announces recent officer elections

Lincoln Journal Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeritas President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Lester announces the following officer elections, effective June 1. Teresa A. “Terry” Applegate joined Ameritas as vice president, procurement. Applegate has over 20 years of experience in providing strategic sourcing, procurement, and supply management for leading healthcare, financial services, and consumer packaged goods companies. She earned her M.B.A. degree from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida and her Bachelor of Arts from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York. Applegate has her Certified Purchasing Management certification.

journalstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Business
State
New York State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Memphis, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Ames, NE
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doane University#Iowa State University#Jacksonville University#Iona College#Llc#A Master Of Arts#Doane College#The University Of Memphis#Bellevue University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Business
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.