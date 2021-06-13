Cancel
Advanced Material with Zero Thermal Expansion Could be Used in Future Aircraft

techeblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have discovered an amazing material that does not expand or contract over an extremely wide temperature range, making it one of the most stable materials known. A team led by UNSW A/Prof Neeraj Sharma found that the zero thermal expansion material, made of scandium, aluminium, tungsten and oxygen, did not change in volume from 4 to 1400 Kelvin (-269 to 1126 °Celsius). Read more for a video and additional information.

www.techeblog.com
