Lancaster County, NE

Jim Titus and Blake Simpson join EPT law firm

Lincoln Journal Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndacott Peetz & Timmer law firm is pleased to announce the addition of attorneys Jim Titus and Blake Simpson to the firm. Titus will be of counsel to the firm. He has a legal career spanning more than 40 years in estate planning, real estate law, general corporate law, agricultural creditor litigation, elder law, and in health care law, representing physicians. He is experienced in arbitration and mediation matters and has served on the bankruptcy court mediation panel since 2011.

