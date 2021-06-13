State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com