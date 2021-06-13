Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

By Shelly Janes
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensient Technologies Co#Versor Investments Lp#Blackrock Inc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Zacks Investment Research#The Thomson Reuters#Sensient Technologies#Sec#Flavors Extracts Group#Color Group#Asia Pacific Group#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lannett were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,593,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,406 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.37% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $65,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $9.71 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.6% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $272.44 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,138,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823,085 shares during the quarter. Farfetch makes up about 1.5% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $272,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $15.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Economymodernreaders.com

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $29.61 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$33.03 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post $33.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.90 million and the highest is $34.30 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $38.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketstickerreport.com

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “. FUV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcimoto...
Boston, MAslatersentinel.com

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “. Shares...
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Semtech were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Federated Hermes Inc. Has $34.82 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.23% of Masco worth $34,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $176.26 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 657,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $176,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.