Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgih#Lgi Homes#Retirement#Lgih#Veriti Management Llc#Lgi Homes Inc#Lgi Homes Lrb#Cmo#Wedbush#Zacks Investment Research#Wells Fargo Company#Wolfe Research#Keycorp#Terrata Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AWM Investment Company Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

AWM Investment Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,343 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 0.58% of OneWater Marine worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,300 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Other institutional investors and hedge...
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Semtech were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

10,420 Shares in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Shares of LDI opened at $12.95 on Monday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

JMP Securities Increases LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $175.00

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 79,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.53% of Alphatec worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.61% of Landstar System worth $38,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WCM Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Landec were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Economymodernreaders.com

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Critical Survey

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability. Analyst Ratings. This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations...
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.28 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1,169.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,014 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 335.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avinger worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Ingles Markets worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,430 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Harmonic worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).