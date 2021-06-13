State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.