State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System's holdings in LGI Homes were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.