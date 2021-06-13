Olsson places in the 2021 Best Places to Work

Olsson is proud to have placed 1st in the annual Best Places to Work awards under the extra large business category. Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering and design firm that offers comprehensive design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. Founded in Lincoln in 1956, Olsson strives to improve communities by making them more sustainable, better connected and more efficient. The firm was ranked No. 76 on Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms national list. Olsson has 1,500 employees in 30 offices and has been a part of the Lincoln business community for 65 years.