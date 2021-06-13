Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live stream: How to watch French Open final online and on TV today

By Andrew Gamble
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqoKu_0aSr9TPZ00

Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men’s singles final at the French Open today.

Djokovic defeated Rafael Nadal in a rematch of last year’s final to set up a clash with Tsitsipas, who beat Alexander Zverev in a thrilling clash earlier in the afternoon. It is an intriguing match to decide the winner of the 2021 trophy at Roland Garros , as Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam before while Djokovic are chasing history to become the all-time Grand Slam leader.

World No 1 Djokovic will fancy his chances of moving just one Grand Slam victory behind both Roger Federer and Nadal after he beat the Spaniard. The Serb, who claimed his 18th major title earlier this year at the Australian Open, has only won the French Open once in his illustrious career, back in 2016.

In the earlier semi-final, Tsitsipas needed five epic sets to see off the German Zverev.

Here’s everything you need to know about the French Open final today.

When is it?

The match will start at 2pm BST.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, coverage can be found on ITV 4. Eurosport will also air the match, with NBC showing it in the US.

Odds

Djokovic – 3/10

Tsitsipas – 5/2

Prediction

Djokovic to win in three sets and close in on Federer and Nadal’s 20 grand slams.

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#Serb#German#Itv 4#Eurosport#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Australian Open
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'A lot of people, including myself, think that Roger Federer...', says legend

Novak Djokovic wrote yet another page of history at Roland Garros 2021. The world number 1 managed to take home an epic final, in which he recovered two sets of disadvantage to Stefanos Tsitsipas (11 years younger) . The 34-year-old Serbian had already recovered Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal on his way to Paris, highlighting a physical and mental strength that perhaps has no equal in the modern era of the sport.
TennisPosted by
The Spun

John McEnroe Had Telling Admission On Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic just won his 19th Grand Slam title, outlasting Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic final at the French Open. It’s the second championship win at Roland-Garros for Djokovic, who also won the event in 2016. He needs just one more Grand Slam victory to tie Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most ever with 20.
Tennistennishead.net

Djokovic is ‘heavy favourite’ declares Wimbledon legend ahead of The Championships

An all-time great of Wimbledon has backed Novak Djokovic to secure a 6th title and 20th Grand Slam at this year’s Championships. 9-time Wimbledon men’s doubles champion Todd Woodbridge believes that few can challenge the world No. 1 in his quest to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s Slam tallies, secure the Calendar Slam and Olympic gold.
TennisInternational Business Times

Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic Net Worth: Who Is The Richer Tennis Star?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will meet in the semifinals of the French Open. Fans are outraged the seeding system did not match the two athletes in the finals. The net worths of the two tennis stars are neck-to-neck similar to their score in professional matches. Global tennis superstars Rafael...
Tennissolihullobserver.co.uk

Who will win Wimbledon titles? - 2021 preview

Wimbledon 2021 is about to start and so it is prediction time. Who will win this year?. On the men’s side, the other three grand slams have recently been dominated by the ‘big 3’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Djokovic holds ‘The Aussie Open’ and the last...