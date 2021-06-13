Cancel
AFP Sunday Economics News Advisory

By AFP
macaubusiness.com
 10 days ago

We will move the following business and economics stories:. + Airline industry sees long-term rebound despite climate concerns. + New channel GB News fends off claims it will be a British Fox. + Tax or no tax, UAE aims to remain magnet for investors. + US Fed expected to stand...

www.macaubusiness.com
Businesswhtc.com

UK names former Citi economist Mann to Bank of England’s MPC

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s finance ministry said Catherine Mann, until recently the global chief economist at Citibank, will become the newest member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, and that Jonathan Haskel had been reappointed. Mann’s three-year stint on the nine-member panel – which sets interest rates and oversees...
Worldorlandoecho.com

Xinhua world economic news summary at 1030 GMT, June 22

SARAJEVO -- Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) goods exports amounted to 5.2 billion convertible marks (3.2 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2021, up 29 percent year-on-year, the Agency for Statistics of BiH said Monday. The imports totaled 7.8 billion convertible marks (4.7 billion dollars), up 18 percent,...
Businesslatestnewspost.com

Former OECD economist joins BoE rate-setting committee

Catherine Mann, a former chief economist at the OECD, has been appointed as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, the government announced on Tuesday. Her three year term, which begins in September, comes at a time of change on the MPC, which is under mounting...
IndustryLife Style Extra

Amedeo Afp Share News (AA4)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Vaalco Energy Inc - Houston, Texas-based oil and gas firm - Names Ronald Bain as chief financial officer, effective from Monday. He has 25 years of oil industry experience in a variety of financial roles and "significant" capital markets experience. Was previously CFO at Eland Oil & Gas PLC until it was bought by Seplat Petroleum Development PLC in December 2019. Vaalco's chief executive, George Maxwell, founded Eland Oil & Gas and helped run the firm until it was sold to Nigeria's Seplat. "Ron's experience serving on the board of an E&P company, his leadership of large geographically diverse financial teams listed in both the US and UK and strong ties to the London investment and banking community make him an important addition to the company. Ron worked closely with me at Eland where he was an integral part of our success," says Maxwell.
StocksInternational Business Times

Equity Markets Sink As Traders Contemplate Fed Tightening

Asian and European markets tumbled Monday on growing expectations the US Federal Reserve will begin lifting interest rates as early as next year as it looks to prevent the economic recovery from overheating. In a bid to soothe traders fretting over surging inflation, central bank officials have for months pledged...
Currenciesthecryptoupdates.com

Dutch Economic Advisory Advises Netherlands For A Bitcoin Boycott Ahead Of Price Crash

Authority of the Central Planning Bureau (CPB), a free, openly financed strategy arm that educates the public authority with respect to the Netherlands, said today that Bitcoin and other digital forms of money ought to be restricted in the country. Pieter Hasekamp, top of the focal arranging agency CPB, believed that the Dutch government should boycott advanced resources. He further expressed that a crypto breakdown is inescapable.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Japan Central Bank Policy Update

For the second day in a row, the price of the USD/JPY currency pair is exposed to profit-taking operations that pushed it towards the 109.96 support level before settling around the 110.10 level at the time of writing the analysis. The gains of the currency pair's bullish rebound this week pushed it towards the 110.82 resistance level, the highest for the currency pair in more than a month and a half.
StocksNBC Connecticut

Market Volatility Is Back as Covid and Fed Uncertainty Hit Sentiment

LONDON — Volatility is back for global stock markets, triggered by uncertainty over central banks' plans for monetary policy and rising Covid-19 cases around the world. The VIX volatility index, a real-time measure of volatility expectations over the next 30 days, inched lower on Monday. Last week, the VIX spiked more than 16% to its highest point since May, as markets digested a surprisingly hawkish turn from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Seen Subdued Amid Fed Worries

(RTTNews) - European stocks are set to open on a cautious note Monday as investors await more economic data and comments from central bank officials for clues about when both tapering and rate hikes might happen. The dollar held near multi-month highs against other major currencies as investors mull the...
AgricultureWiredpr News

What supercycle? The raw bulls have taken a bruise this month Business and Economic News

The rise in raw materials has taken a hit this month, and yet there are plenty of reasons to opt for the so-called superkilo, which is unlikely to be a normal sail. Huge amounts of stimulus, a reopened economy since the pandemic and strong demand from China have led to rising commodity prices this year, some of which have been the highest. However, they have been down for the past two weeks – eliminating annual gains – in a more wonderful tone of U.S. monetary policy to cool China’s inflationary pressures and get better weather for crops.
Worldjusticenewsflash.com

Australia submits wine dispute with China to WTO Business and Economic News due to plummeting sales

The wine tariff imposed by Beijing has doubled or tripled the price of Australian wine, preventing exporters from entering the Chinese market. The Australian government said on Saturday that it is filing a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization over China’s anti-dumping duties on Australian wine exports. Further escalate the trade deadlock with Beijing.
Businesseconomies.com

Gold continues to recover ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony

Gold prices rose on Tuesday, to extend recovery attempts from a 2-month low for the second straight day, as the US Treasury bond yields fell ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the US Congress. Gold prices rose 0.4% to $1,790.09 an ounce, after opening at $1,782.91, and...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Remains below 1.4000

In the aftermath of the US Federal Reserve caused drop, the GBP/USD began a recovery, which appeared to have ended on Tuesday. Namely, the rate declined from a resistance zone just below the 1.3950 level, as soon as it was being approached from above by the 100-hour simple moving average.
MarketsBayStreet.ca

TSX Opens Flat with Fed Speakers in Focus

Canada's main stock index opened flat on Tuesday as investors looked to the upcoming speeches from U.S. Federal Reserve officials after the central bank's hawkish tilt last week weighed on risk-driven assets. The TSX Composite index hesitated 11.81 points to kick off Tuesday at 20,144.55. The Canadian dollar ditched 0.08...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Ripple Price Prediction: Pressure Mounting On XRP!

Many analysts are still having trouble coming up with a ripple price prediction. Pressure is mounting on the price of Ripple with the dragging of the SEC lawsuit and the possibility of the monetary policy being tighter than usual in the coming days. The monetary policy will be made tighter than usual by the Federal Reserve.