AFP Sunday Economics News Advisory

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of London-listed company director and manager changes announced on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Vaalco Energy Inc - Houston, Texas-based oil and gas firm - Names Ronald Bain as chief financial officer, effective from Monday. He has 25 years of oil industry experience in a variety of financial roles and "significant" capital markets experience. Was previously CFO at Eland Oil & Gas PLC until it was bought by Seplat Petroleum Development PLC in December 2019. Vaalco's chief executive, George Maxwell, founded Eland Oil & Gas and helped run the firm until it was sold to Nigeria's Seplat. "Ron's experience serving on the board of an E&P company, his leadership of large geographically diverse financial teams listed in both the US and UK and strong ties to the London investment and banking community make him an important addition to the company. Ron worked closely with me at Eland where he was an integral part of our success," says Maxwell.