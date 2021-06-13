Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel’s Lapid: from TV anchor to coalition architect

By A new editor, and a new chapter, for Quartz Africa
dnyuz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYair Lapid is a former opposition leader and television anchor who has forged a coalition alliance that will, if approved by parliament Sunday, unseat Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. When Lapid founded his centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party in 2012, some dismissed him as the latest...

dnyuz.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Benny Gantz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Muslim Arab#Knesset#Jewish#Islamist#Palestinian#Channel 2 Tv#Atid#Likud#Afp#Blue And White Lapid#Israeli
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Herald

Palestinians, settlers clash in tense Jerusalem neighborhood

JERUSALEM -- Palestinians and Jewish settlers hurled stones, chairs and fireworks at each other overnight in a tense Jerusalem neighborhood where settler groups are trying to evict several Palestinian families, officials said Tuesday. The threatened evictions fueled protests and clashes in the runup to last month's 11-day Gaza war and...
Middle EastPalestine Chronicle

Yair Lapid to Make First State Visit to UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next week, in the first such trip by a top Israeli diplomat to the Gulf state since the countries agreed to normalize ties late last year. The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced today that Lapid will visit the UAE...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

At Israel’s Knesset: ‘After 54 Years, From Occupation to Apartheid’

An anti-Israel event called “After 54 Years: From Occupation to Apartheid” was held Tuesday at the Knesset – Israel’s Parliament – where lawmakers were presented with far-left speakers talking about the evils of the country that pays them generous salaries, benefits and eventually, pensions as well. Israeli Arab and Pro-Israel...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

The Settlers Are Naftali Bennett's Biggest Challenge | Opinion

Just days before he left his position as executive director of the YESHA Council, Naftali Bennett visited the Israeli town of Efrat, located just 10 minutes south of Jerusalem in what is commonly referred to as the West Bank. While touring this section of Gush Etzion, we presented to him the constructive and growing relationships that we Israelis enjoy with the surrounding Palestinian villages. We spoke about the ways in which we collaborate with our neighbors, which helped explain why Efrat has no need for, and is therefore not surrounded by, a security fence. Bennett was enthusiastic about what he saw and expressed interest in encouraging others to visit our town and to present it as a model for settlements, in terms of leadership and diplomacy.
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Bennett Desperately Seeking Compromise with Abbas on Law Banning Arab Family Reunification

Right-leaning journalist Amit Segal reported Tuesday that in Monday’s meeting of coalition leaders with Ra’am chairman MK Mansour Abbas, it was decided not to give the opposition parties a victorious photo op as they defeat the law preventing family reunification of Israeli Arabs with their PA spouses. The possibility of a victory for Likud et al this early in the game served as a motivational tool for the gang of eight to dialogue until they find a “humanitarian solutions.”
Middle Eastcnmnewz.com

The Palestinian vaccine fiasco is how Netanyahu ran Israel – comment

For two years, Israel lacked basic workings of government. Checks and balances were tossed out of the window, power was concentrated in the Prime Minister’s Office, and mandatory demands for governance, like a state budget, were postponed. The effect was an unprecedented period of chaos and lack of accountability. The country was left yearning for the appointment of foreign diplomats and one of its worst civilian disasters was not investigated. This eroded confidence abroad, harmed relations with key countries and left questions about how Israel slouched into a war in May with Hamas and what other important decisions were taken for short-term political gain.
Worldsdjewishworld.com

Jewish Trivia Quiz: Naftali Bennett

MELVILLE, New York — Naftali Bennett was sworn in as Israel’s prime minister last week, ending 12 years of government led by Benjamin Netanyahu. While the coalition that makes up the government is extremely diverse politically, Bennett said that “We will forge forward on that which we agree–and there is much we agree on, transport, education and so on, and what separates us we will leave to the side.” Throughout his personal and political life, Bennett has faced many challenges, and has spoken of one particular problem that he solved creatively, noting that “I had to improvise. So we MacGyvered it.” The term “MacGyvered” refers to the MacGyver television show whose eponymous lead character routinely jerry-rigged solutions to problems he was confronted with. What was Bennett referring to when he said “we MacGyvered it”?
Middle Eastoverpassesforamerica.com

Naftali Bennett and the New Hard Line in Israeli Politics

Photograph by Amir Levy / Getty In 2013, David Remnick revealed a profile of Naftali Bennett. Remnick wrote that Bennett was one thing new in Israeli politics, a person who would “build a sturdy electoral bridge between the religious and the secular, the hilltop outposts of the West Bank and the start-up suburbs.” Though religiously observant, Bennett was cosmopolitan: fluent on Facebook, and as fast to cite “Seinfeld” as he was the Talmud. He had been a frontrunner of the settler motion, and, though he lived in a contemporary home in a well-to-do Tel Aviv suburb, there was no ambiguity about Bennett’s hard-line stance on the Palestinian query. He disdained the peace strategy of an earlier time. “I will do everything in my power to make sure they never get a state,” he advised Remnick. “No more illusions.” Bennett has now unseated his former boss, Benjamin Netanyahu, as the Prime Minister of Israel. Remnick spoke with two writers in the area about this political upheaval. Raja Shehadeh, who is predicated in Ramallah, says that the altering of the guard will imply little on the West Bank, the place the current bloody battle was a propaganda victory for Hamas. Ruth Margalit, who is predicated in Tel Aviv, says that, although the peace motion appears all however lifeless, the altering of a political epoch—and the presence of the first Arab-Israeli social gathering ever represented in the Knesset—needs to be seen as a chance for change.
Middle Eastworldpoliticsreview.com

Will Israel’s New Coalition Be a True ‘Government of Change’?

The sight of thousands of secular, liberal, cosmopolitan Israelis descending on Rabin Square in Tel Aviv last week to celebrate the appointment of a religious, conservative nationalist as their new prime minister perfectly captures the peculiar state of Israeli politics today. One can only imagine the horror that would have swept over those demonstrators had Naftali Bennett been elected under any other circumstances. But such is the political mood in Israel as the new government takes the helm: Settlers mourn the election of the former head of the Yesha Council—the umbrella organization of Jewish settlements in the West Bank—as prime minister, while leftists rejoice as staunch opponents of peace and civil equality return to their erstwhile posts in top government ministries.
Middle EastInternational Business Times

Israel's Bedouin Sceptical Of New Government Promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are...
Middle Eastbicesteradvertiser.net

Netanyahu to leave prime minister’s residence by July 10

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his family will leave the country’s official prime minister’s residence no later than July 10, Mr Netanyahu and Israel’s new prime minister said. Mr Netanyahu was unseated as prime minister earlier this month. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett succeeded in...
Foreign Policywhatreallyhappened.com

US rebranding Israel ties because of repeated humiliations, says analyst

A political analyst says the United States is keen on rebranding its relationship with Israel, not because the regime has changed under new prime minister Naftali Bennett, but because Washington has suffered humiliations at the hands of ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Ramzy Baroud, a Palestinian-American journalist and the editor of...
Middle EastYNET News

PMO to investigate claims Netanyahu shredded documents prior to transition

Officials at the Prime Minister's Office are reportedly commencing preliminary investigations regarding whether ousted premier Benjamin Netanyahu ordered staffers to destroy certain documents prior to the entry of his successor, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, into office. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Haaretz reported that while the initial investigation will...
ReligionUS News and World Report

Israeli Cabinet Orders Inquiry on Deadly Festival Stampede

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's new government approved on Sunday an official inquiry into a stampede in April in which killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though it was the country's worst civilian disaster, a full-scale investigation into the Mount Meron deaths and...
Religionmymotherlode.com

Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s government approved Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede...