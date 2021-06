Happy Post-E3! Xbox had so many big, exciting announcements that it’s easy to forget that the [email protected] Summer Game Fest started as well. There are currently a whopping 40 different indie game demos to download and give a try until the 21st of June. If that doesn’t sound like enough time for you to parse the enormous collection and find the real winners, then worry not! I’ve done that for you, and these are seven of the most interesting demos for upcoming indies that you can download right now from the Xbox Store.