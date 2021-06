Viral TikTok user Ben Tarrolly is one of the many social media accounts that recycle content from other creators without giving them their due credit. Picture this: You open the TikTok app on your phone and begin to scroll absentmindedly through your “For You” page. Then, you find yourself watching a video of a 30-something-year-old man named Bentellect reading a viral social media post, usually a tweet or an Instagram picture with a somewhat funny caption, and laughing at it. You see that the TikTok garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and decide to see what all the fuss is about by clicking on his account. However, your suspicion gradually turns into confusion as you scroll through his profile and see that his content is all the same — he reads a viral social media post and laughs at it.