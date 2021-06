“Amazon Prime Day” is, in essence, an early Christmas for Amazon’s over 200 million Prime subscribers. During these sales periods, Prime members will have access to some of the lowest prices of the year on Amazon products as well as ones from other leading brands. Even some of the most advanced, big-ticket products are included, with winning deals on items such as Fire tablets, as well as services such as Amazon Music Unlimited. No category on the site is left behind; the sale covers products across all categories, including technology, home, fashion, and more. Home goods were widely popular last Amazon Prime Day, with some of the best-selling items being Instant Pots and wireless, robot vacuums.