Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Germany demands that J&J make up COVID-19 vaccine gap in July

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqZfx_0aSr8TRm00

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s health ministry on Sunday said Johnson & Johnson must deliver 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Germany in July to make up for a shortfall expected in June after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) told the company to dispose of millions of doses because contamination concerns.

“This is regrettable because each dose counts,” said a ministry spokesman in response to an enquiry by Reuters. “We therefore expect from J&J that this amount is delivered in July as quickly as possible.”

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Frankfurt#J J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,016 - RKI

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,016 to 3,723,798, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 51 to 90,523, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Himani...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand raises COVID-19 alert level in capital

WELLINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand raised the COVID-19 alert level in capital city Wellington on Wednesday, after an Australian tourist tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting the city over the weekend. Wellington moved to Alert Level 2 from 6pm local time and will extend through to Sunday. The...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Brazil prosecutors probe price, intermediary on Bharat vaccine deal

BRASILIA, June 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into a contract worth 1.6 billion reais ($320 million) for 20 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine made by India's Bharat Biotech, according to a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday. The prosecutor-general's office (PGR) cited comparatively high...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 50,848 new COVID-19 cases

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India reported on Wednesday 50,848 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed. The South Asian nation’s total infections now stand at 30.03 million, according to a Reuters tally.
IndustryNautilus

Why did the Johnson & Johnson vaccine fail to reach as many people as Pfizer and Moderna?

When the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27, most experts believed it would be a game-changer. Not only did the Johnson & Johnson vaccine require only one dose—unlike Pfizer and Moderna’s two-dose vaccines—it was versatile, easy to transport, and could be stored at refrigerated temperatures. Despite these factors in its favor, why did the Johnson & Johnson vaccine fail to reach as many people as the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna?
PharmaceuticalsLas Vegas Sun

High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, ​it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage. It was soon popular on college campuses, in door-to-door campaigns and with harder-to-reach communities that often struggle with access to health care.
Public Healthgruntstuff.com

J&J COVID vaccine could be available again as soon as this weekend

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine could soon be available again as early as this weekend with a brand new warning concerning the uncommon probability of incurring a blood clot, it was revealed Thursday. Federal well being authorities are unlikely to name for any form of age restrictions on the vaccine...
Sciencewhbl.com

German lab, J&J still hashing out details of COVID-19 vaccine clot collaboration

ZURICH (Reuters) – A scientist investigating rare blood clots possibly linked to AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines has yet to start a planned collaboration with the U.S. company, he said, as talks over their research pact continue. Dr. Andreas Greinacher, a transfusion medicine expert at Germany’s Greifswald University,...
Worldjagonews24.com

Govt allows use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

The Directorate General of Drug Administration has approved the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Signed by the drug regulator Director General Md Mahbubur Rahman, a press release said this on Tuesday. The people of 18 years old or above can take the jab, the...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA: J&J Contaminated COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Must Be Discarded

HealthDay News — About 60 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine must be discarded due to possible contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has decided. It will allow about 10 million doses to be distributed in the United States or shipped to other countries, but with...
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA authorises J&J Covid-19 vaccine substance made at Emergent’s plant

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved, under the emergency use authorization (EUA), two batches of Johnson & Johnson (J&J) subsidiary Janssen’s Covid-19 vaccine drug substance produced at the Emergent BioSolutions’ plant in Baltimore, US. FDA’s decision comes after a thorough review and is part of the agency’s...