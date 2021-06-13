CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 263 Live results and analysis: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

By ESPN.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. -- UFC 263 headliner Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Marvin Vettori in the main event of Saturday's stacked card. Adesanya defeated...

MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 41’s Marvin Vettori

Middleweight bruiser, Marvin Vettori, will throw down opposite fellow brawler, Paulo Costa, this Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at UFC Vegas 41 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vettori seemingly walks around in a fairly permanent state of frustration, but at the moment at least, his current feelings are understandable. In 2018, Vettori came close to defeating Israel Adesanya, but the decision didn’t go his way. For the next three years, Vettori dramatically improved, scored the best wins of his career, and kept his focus on the “Stylebender” rematch ... only to do worse in the second fight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya previews fight between ‘juicy boys’ Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori: ‘I just want to see my children do well’

Israel Adesanya took a hilarious approach to breaking down the UFC Vegas 41 main event between his two most recent title challengers. Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori will compete in the middleweight headliner of this Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, and since he recently defeated both men, he felt like he was in the best position to give his thoughts on the matchup — although he took his opportunity to take as many shots as he could throughout the 11-minute video, including both fighters having issues with USADA in the past.
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 41 weigh-in results – Costa vs. Vettori

What a week it has been for Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori as they will meet in the center of the octagon tomorrow night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the UFC Vegas 41 main event, Costa and Vettori have agreed to a light heavyweight bout after originally being booked at middleweight.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 41 live stream results, ‘Costa vs Vettori’ play-by-play updates

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 41 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Oct. 23, 2021) from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming LIVE on ESPN+. Main event duties fall to top-ranked Middleweight combatants Paulo Costa (No. 2) and Marvin Vettori (No. 5), who collide in a 205-pound bout because “The Eraser” apparently doesn’t care about contracted weight limits (full details here). In UFC Vegas 41’s Lightweight co-main event, Grant Dawson looks to remain undefeated inside the Octagon when he locks horns with Rick Glenn.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs Vettori – Preliminary results

This week’s UFC event has kicked off with an amazing start. The headlining fight of UFC Vegas 41 is a light heavyweight bout between Paulo Costa vs Marvin Vettori. The fight takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 41 has a packed preliminary card. The card...
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori Weigh-In Results, Faceoff, & Preview

The UFC Vegas 41 weigh-ins have come to a close, and all the issues were reserved for the build-up after every fighter made their targeted weight. Originally, the UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori was slated to take place at middleweight, seeing as how they are both middleweights and all. However, due to weight issues experienced on Costa’s side, the fight was bumped up not once but twice and is now scheduled to take place at light heavyweight. There have been rumblings that Costa will not be allowed to ever compete at middleweight again at this fiasco.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori, Picks, Odds, & Analysis

This week we are kinda sad to announce, Zane Simon is dead folks. Not to worry, we have a short notice guest host for this event, Dan Tom. For those who don’t already know Dan, he is an MMA Analyst with MMAJunkie.com, and the host of the ‘Protect Ya’ Neck Podcast’, which can be found on iTunes and YouTube. He will be stepping into Connor’s shoes, while Connor leads the show for a change - in the wake of Zane’s demise... he has mustered the will to carry on!
UFC
fightsports.tv

UFC Vegas 41: Marvin Vettori Overcomes Brawl Vs. Paulo Costa With Unanimous Decision

After an all-out slugfest, fans and pros are starting to think Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa should just stay at light heavyweight. On Saturday, two former title challengers, Costa (13-2) and Vettori (18-4-1), headlined UFC Vegas 41. Vettori conquered the contest by earning a unanimous decision win. This bout was...
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC Vegas 41 Preview: Marvin Vettori – Paulo Costa

Tomorrow night in the main event of UFC Vegas 41, we will see a battle of former middleweight title challengers. The Italian Dream Marvin Vettori (17-4-1) takes on Brazil’s Paulo Costa (13-1) in the main event. The last time we saw both fighters was against Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost a...
UFC
vavel.com

Results and Highlights: Paulo Borrachinha vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41

That's it for our broadcast. Thank you very much for choosing VAVEL and staying with us following the fight between Paulo Borrachinha x Marvin Vettori. The complete coverage of the repercussions you can follow here on VAVEL Brazil. Have a great night and see you next time!. 7:29 PM21 hours...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 41, The Morning After: Marvin Vettori vs Paulo Costa lives up to the dumb, fun hype

Man, I really hope Paulo Costa is still on the UFC roster after this whole mess. Objectively, cutting Costa is a fair decision. The Brazilian acted like an a—hole, impishly giggling to himself as he rejected the whole notion of cutting weight. Now, weight cutting is a stupid process deserving of disdain, but this is not the best way to protest, seeing as the main recipient of Costa’s disrespect was his opponent, Marvin Vettori.
UFC
chatsports.com

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 moved to UFC 271

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya appears to have his next challenger all lined up. And it’s someone he’s very familiar with. According to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter the UFC are expected to announce Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 for UFC 271, which takes place on February 12, 2022. Clarification: An error...
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Israel Adesanya breaks down UFC 267 main card fights | Video

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya breaks down upcoming UFC 267 Main Card fights between Jan Blachowicz and GloverTeixeira, Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker & shares a story about a night in Vegas with Dan “The Hangman” Hooker. (Video Courtesy of FREESTYLEBENDER)
UFC
MiddleEasy

Dana White Uses Joanna Jedrzejczyk As An Example Of High UFC Fighter Pay

UFC President Dana White points to Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a fighter who has made millions thanks to her fight career. We’ve seen fighters speak out over fighter pay the past couple of years. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones had been at a stalemate with UFC officials after he vacated the 205-pound gold. He wanted to fight Francis Ngannou for a big payday but the numbers didn’t add up for “Bones.” Ngannou, himself, is having issues with the UFC and he feels he isn’t valued by the promotion.
UFC
Popculture

Mike Tyson Seems to Change Tune on Fighting Logan and Jake Paul, Sets Massive Prize

Mike Tyson says he will go head-to-head with Logan Paul or Jake Paul for the right amount of money. Tyson is looking for a $100 million paycheck. He made the revelation during his latest episode of Hotboxin' With Mike Tyson. "Hell yeah," Tyson told rapper Freddie Gibbs asked if he'd box the two YouTube sensations. "That would be a lot of money."
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAWeekly.com

Claressa Shields goes off on Jake Paul … again

Don’t ask two-time Olympic boxing champion, Claressa Shields, about Jake Paul. At the PFL Championship media day, someone asked Shields what she thought about the YouTuber turned boxer and it got ugly pretty quickly. “What has Jake Paul done that’s so great to where he gets to be the main...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC

