UFC 263 Live results and analysis: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

The UFC Vegas 41 weigh-ins have come to a close, and all the issues were reserved for the build-up after every fighter made their targeted weight. Originally, the UFC Vegas 41 main event between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori was slated to take place at middleweight, seeing as how they are both middleweights and all. However, due to weight issues experienced on Costa’s side, the fight was bumped up not once but twice and is now scheduled to take place at light heavyweight. There have been rumblings that Costa will not be allowed to ever compete at middleweight again at this fiasco.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO