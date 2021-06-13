UFC 263 Live results and analysis: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori 2

Middleweight bruiser, Marvin Vettori, will throw down opposite fellow brawler, Paulo Costa, this Saturday (Oct. 23, 2021) at UFC Vegas 41 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vettori seemingly walks around in a fairly permanent state of frustration, but at the moment at least, his current feelings are understandable. In 2018, Vettori came close to defeating Israel Adesanya, but the decision didn’t go his way. For the next three years, Vettori dramatically improved, scored the best wins of his career, and kept his focus on the “Stylebender” rematch ... only to do worse in the second fight.
