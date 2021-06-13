Agtech Startup Supplant Offers Sensor-Less Irrigation Tech
Supplant just raised $10 million. Supplant is an Israeli agtech startup offering precision agriculture hardware-software solutions. Supplant has brought in $10 million in a fundraising round co-led by Boresight Capital, Menomadin Foundation, Smart-Agro Fund, and Mivtah Shamir. The company will use the new funding to accelerate its sensor-less irrigation API product. Supllant’s total funding to date comes to more than $19 million.jewishbusinessnews.com