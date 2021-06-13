Agtech Startup Supplant Offers Sensor-Less Irrigation Tech

Co-Founder and CEO of the Copenhagen-based company Contractbook supported by Gradient Ventures, Bessemer Venter Partners and Tiger Global. In the first season of the TV series Halt and Catch Fire, the young, rebellious developer Cameron has impressed with her coding abilities, but she is tired of her rigid superior and wants to prove she can lead the entire software team more efficiently: faster delivery, half the cost. She installs the text-based adventure cult game Colossal Cave Adventure on her colleagues' computers and organizes an old-fashioned LAN party for the developer team. The next day, she gathers the team and asks who completed the game by breaking the code. Some raise their hands. She nods and says that the developers who cheated can stay. The rest can leave.