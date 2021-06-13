America’s Resolve Systems Buys Out Ayehu Israeli IT Automation Platform

By definition, startups are entrepreneurial ventures in the form of a company, partnership, or temporary organization designed to search for a repeatable and scalable business model. Most startups have tons of promise and potential, even though they begin under conditions of extreme uncertainty. However, lean resources and aggressive goals can create challenging environments that, without the right precautions, policies and solutions in place, could cultivate significant security risk. Further, as the business standard moves from on-prem to the cloud and from the office to a work-from-anywhere model, startups need to pay special attention to their cloud infrastructure and application security.