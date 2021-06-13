Cancel
America’s Resolve Systems Buys Out Ayehu Israeli IT Automation Platform

By Jewish Business News
jewishbusinessnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price was not disclosed. Resolve Systems, a company involved in IT automation and service orchestration, has squired Israeli firm Ayehu, which offers a leading no-code intelligent IT automation platform. Resolve boasts that the new combination creates a “powerhouse solution that supports customers throughout their IT automation journeys.” While the purchase prices was not revealed, Israel’s Calcalist estimates the deal to be worth tens of millions of dollars.

