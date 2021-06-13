Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

The week in theatre: After Life; The Sun, the Moon, and the Stars – review

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are ghosts bringing vitality to the stage. After Life may have a cast of dead characters but there is nothing spectral about it. Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 1998 film makes a vivid case for the unexpected intensity of those moments – some humdrum, some almost overlooked – which memory floods with lingering significance.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Thorne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bunny Christie#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Performing Arts
Country
Japan
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
Moviesrichardhartley.com

After Life review – an ode to precious moments and stage management

The last year has been one awful thing after another. It’s a relief, then, to spend some time thinking of the very best of times. In Jack Thorne’s After Life, adapted from the award-winning 1998 film by Hirokazu Kore-eda, the newly deceased get to pick the one memory they would like to live out for eternity.
Boston, MAbostonhassle.com

REVIEW: Sailor Moon Eternal (2021) dir. Chiaki Kon

Sailor Moon Eternal (though if we were to put some respect to the name, the full title is Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie) is a two-part movie that serves as the fourth season to Sailor Moon Crystal, the most recent revival of the series. The story origins aren’t complex, but I find it hard to explain who/what/how/why Sailor Moon is. As an adult that hasn’t kept up (or honestly finished an entire installation), choosing to watch anything related to the series is really just for vibes. Would I discourage anyone who’s not familiar from watching this? That’s beyond my power of online words. Sailor Moon Eternal won’t convert an atheist into a churchgoer or a non-believer into a fan of the Moon Prism Power Make Up, but if you’ve seen any episode before and liked it, Eternal won’t be disappointing.
Winters, CADavis Enterprise

Winters Theatre Company presents ‘Fathers and Suns’ podcast

The Winters Theatre Company will present a podcast featuring eight 10-minute plays with the theme of fathers and suns, starting on Sunday, June 20 — Father’s Day and the first day of summer. Each of the eight plays features a story about fathers, summer experiences or a combination of the...
Theater & DanceNewsTimes

'After Life' Review: London Stage Adaptation is a Fascinating Idea That Never Quite Comes Alive as Drama

Remembrance of things past is not just a preoccupation of Proust. From King Lear’s terrifying fear of losing his mind to Pinter’s interlocked threesome in “Old Times” hotly contesting what each of them remembers, memory has been the well-spring of many a play. But in the National Theatre’s stage adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s 1998 film “After Life,” memory is not just one element, it’s the be-all and, quite literally, the end-all.
Theater & Danceonstageblog.com

Review: 'A New Brain' at Theatre NOVA

For those who have survived 2020, the need for connection is stronger than ever and theaters are stepping forward to do what they’ve always done best—provide a space for those connections. As actors are once again able to share stages, they are demonstrating the ways people connect and love each other.
Theater & Dancecoolcleveland.com

THEATER REVIEW: “Quilters” @ Porthouse Theatre by Roy Berko

The weather forecast was for storms, possibly a tornado. The actress scheduled to play the lead role wasn’t going to perform. Cars stood at odd angels blocking spaces in the parking lot. But in reality, none of this mattered. Opening night for Quilters, Porthouse Theatre’s first show after a year of theatrical darkness, went off like a charm.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Lover of the Monster (Full Moon Features)

Director – Sergio Garrone (The Hand That Feeds the Dead, Django the Bastard) Starring – Klaus Kinski (Nosferatu the Vampyre, For a Few Dollars More), Katia Christine (Spirits of the Dead, War of the Planets), and Marzia Damon (Sex of the Witch, The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance) Release Date –...
Manhattan, NYnyconthecheap.com

Manhattan Theatre Club Gala with Top Stars is Virtual

Join top Broadway stars and others celebrating NYC and the Manhattan Theatre Club, in this virtual gala, which also celebrates the return of live theater to NYC this fall. It’s FREE to watch online, but since it’s also a fund-raiser, you are encouraged to donate. Participants include – alphabetically, since...
Theater & Dancemdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘The Last Five Years’ presented by Constellation Theatre Company

I will confess that I have been utterly enraptured by “The Last Five Years” source material — as written semi-autobiographically by the prolific Jason Robert Brown — for almost the entirety of a decade. If a person were to add up the hours that I’ve spent critically listening to each track and contemplating the greater interconnectedness of the music and story, I am sure that it would easily fill weeks, if not months of time. Understandably, when I was offered the chance to (finally) view this show live (albeit virtually), I jumped at it. Prior to this point in time, I had only seen the 2015 movie adaptation and listened to the various iterations of the soundtrack. I am delighted to report that at last being able to see a full, live staging of the show, it did not disappoint.
MoviesThe Guardian

Real-life dramas: 10 great documentaries about theatre

From the story behind Sondheim’s Broadway flop to political theatre during South Africa’s apartheid, these films capture the power of plays. Phyllida Lloyd’s 2012 Donmar production showed what Julius Caesar gains from a prison setting. This documentary from the same year, directed by the brothers Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, goes a step further. It follows a colloquial staging of the play by inmates at Rome’s Rebibbia prison who have their own experiences of murder, betrayal and vengeance. “It feels like Shakespeare lived in the streets of my city,” observes one. The world of play and prison bleed into each other: sometimes you’re not sure if they’re speaking lines from the drama, discussing Shakespeare or reflecting on their lives. The camerawork and compositions are brilliantly judged, with architecture caught from striking angles, and the whole prison functions as a set as we see the men rehearse lines going about their daily lives. The final line about the liberating quality of culture is devastating: “Since I discovered art, this cell has become a prison.”
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song- “A Tender Moon Tempo – A Pleasant Chat with the Stars”

After singing for a crowd, Vivy reunites with Matsumoto after fifteen years of silence. The evolution of AIs appears to have grown from her perspective. After reviewing the result of their actions with the AI Naming Law, Assemblyman Aikawa Matsumoto once again asks for her cooperation in the next turning point: The Sunrise incident. The space hotel, Sunrise crashed after a defecting AI crashed it into the ocean with the human guests still onboard.
Tuscaloosa, ALTuscaloosa News

The ACT returns to the Bama Theatre for 'Bright Star'

In stories, stars can represent the fires of fate, a higher power controlling destinies. To wish on a star is to call on a dream, to seek guidance toward far-off goals. When the Bama Theatre's lightbulbs-in-the trompe l'oeil sky-ceiling relight this weekend, The Actor's Charitable Theatre will revive an old tale about an abandoned child, and those who loved and mourned. But ultimately, "Bright Star" turns hopeful, with a kind of "What if?" twist, a burst of sunshine after long struggles through dark woods.
ScienceTelegraph

Copenhagen, Theatre Royal Bath, review: Nazis, atomic physics and an enduring mystery

If you’re going to put any Michael Frayn play on the stage, amid the chronic uncertainty around theatrical activity, then it seems most appropriate to reach for that copper-bottomed modern classic, Copenhagen. It entails three actors, no singing or dancing, and enough food for thought to ensure that the audience members at Theatre Royal Bath would be stocked up if the shutters came down again.
Port Arthur, TXPort Arthur News

Port Arthur Little Theatre bringing ‘Grease’ to life

Be still your hearts, Rydell High fans: Danny and Sandy are married. But so are Danny and Rizzo. At least, in the Port Arthur Little Theatre world. Rehearsals began this week for the company’s production of “Grease.” And with previous regulations against audience capacity lifted, the theatre group is kicking off summer with a blockbuster hit.
Theater & Dancemytheatremates.com

REVIEW ROUND-UP: Amélie The Musical at the Criterion Theatre

We round up the reviews for this popular musical based on the film, now playing at the Criterion Theatre until 25 September 2021. LondonTheatre1: ★★★★ “While the musical numbers don’t quite soar in the way in which many West End musicals have done, the core message of spreading goodness around is apt in these still uncertain times.”
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Theatre Cedar Rapids presents ‘Bright Star’ under the stars

CEDAR RAPIDS — From the beautiful mind sporting an arrow around it comes a play that shoots straight to the heart of love, loss, adoption and rebirth. Theatre Cedar Rapids is staging “Bright Star,” a recent musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, in Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater from June 18 to July 3.