Roker Riches: Who are our pundits tipping to succeed in the deferred Euro 2020 competition?

With EURO 2020 drawing ever closer, we take a look at the best outsiders for the competition and argue as to why they could upset the favourites as Greece did back in 2004. Our first outsider in focus is Group B side Denmark. Whilst they may lack the superstar names within their squad, they do possess an outstanding team unit with a sprinkling of top quality that can give them the edge in close encounters. Kasper Hjulmand’s side are built from a solid defensive foundation and enter EURO 2020 having kept six clean sheets over the course of their last eight competitive matches. Such stability in their backline is led by captain and centre-back Simon Kjaer of AC Milan, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel between the sticks, who has to be considered amongst the best of all the respective keepers heading into this summer’s tournament.